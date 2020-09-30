Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.11 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $513,671.88 and approximately $3,214.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00608969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00077266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00053707 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.