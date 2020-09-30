BitcoiNote Price Up 4.1% This Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $16,833.78 and approximately $63.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,961,272 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

