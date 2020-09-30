Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,966.29

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,966.29 and $99.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050327 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,797.22 or 0.99884918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001626 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

