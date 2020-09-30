Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0189 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market cap of $433,634.34 and $1,223.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

