Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0189 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market cap of $433,634.34 and $1,223.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054707 BTC.
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.
- Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Block-Logic Profile
Buying and Selling Block-Logic
Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
