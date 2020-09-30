Blockport Price Tops $0.0386 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00091994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01596439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00176867 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

