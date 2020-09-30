Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.05 Per Share

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BSIF opened at GBX 136.45 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.90). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.85. The stock has a market cap of $505.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

