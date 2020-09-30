BMO UK/PAR 0.001 Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:BHI)

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.39 ($1.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.72. The company has a market cap of $69.60 million and a PE ratio of 44.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

In other news, insider Helen Galbraith acquired 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,873.60 ($5,061.54).

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

