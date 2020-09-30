botXcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $144.61 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a total market cap of $144.61 million and $98,702.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.01599643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00179219 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

