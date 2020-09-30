Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Down 4.5%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.85.

About Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

