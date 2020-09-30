British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) Trading 5.6% Higher

British & American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BAF) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

British & American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BAF)

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

