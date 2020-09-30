Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.31. Euronav reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.91 million. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 968,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,603. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Euronav by 5,851.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

