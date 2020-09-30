Brokerages Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce sales of $14.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.25 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $12.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $56.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $56.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.36 million, with estimates ranging from $53.47 million to $55.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

FVCB stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

