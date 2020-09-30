Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.18. Medpace reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Medpace by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.30. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

