Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.18. Medpace reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Medpace by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.30. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit