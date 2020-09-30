Brokerages Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.70. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million.

NTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.09. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

