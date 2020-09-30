Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DURECT by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.90.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

