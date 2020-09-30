Brokerages Expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to report sales of $61.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $67.19 million. InVitae reported sales of $56.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $258.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $271.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $491.71 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $580.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,411. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 3,699,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

