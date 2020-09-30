Brokerages Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce sales of $55.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $40.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.49 million, with estimates ranging from $200.31 million to $215.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 471.33%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 169,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,757. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 5.76.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

