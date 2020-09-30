Brokerages Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce sales of $55.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $40.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.49 million, with estimates ranging from $200.31 million to $215.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Group.
Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 471.33%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million.
About Mohawk Group
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
