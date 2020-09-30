Brokerages Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce $69.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.66 million to $69.70 million. Talend posted sales of $62.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $278.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.30 million to $278.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $316.07 million, with estimates ranging from $312.23 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Talend has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,708 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $72,094.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talend by 99.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 317,195 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,524,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300,640 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 24.1% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 637,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in Talend by 28.0% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Talend by 534.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 96,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

