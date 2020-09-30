Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.09. 1,682,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,978. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.06.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

