Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT at $159.60

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,515. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

