Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) PT at $63.21

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 1,706,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,593. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,744,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,337 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.