Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

BF/B has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

NASDAQ:BF/B traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,627 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.