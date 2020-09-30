Bytecoin Market Cap Achieves $26.75 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $26.75 million and approximately $15,078.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.01019116 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

