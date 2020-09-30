Callisto Network Hits One Day Volume of $29,710.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $29,710.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.51 or 0.03332052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000817 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.