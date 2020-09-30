CannaRoyalty (OTCMKTS:ORHOF) Shares Up 127.8%

CannaRoyalty Corp (OTCMKTS:ORHOF) shot up 127.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

About CannaRoyalty (OTCMKTS:ORHOF)

Origin House, formerly known as CannaRoyalty Corp., is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm invests in the legal cannabis sector with a focus on research and intellectual property, products, consumer brands, and industry infrastructure. It seeks to invest in the United States and Canada.

