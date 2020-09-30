CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0249 on Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $7,938.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.20 or 0.05270002 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033859 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

