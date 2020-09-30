Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 547,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 230,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

