Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $405.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, Cryptomate and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00039465 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021632 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, ABCC, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, Huobi, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Indodax, Gate.io, DragonEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, Exmo, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bitbns, Bithumb, Coinnest and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

