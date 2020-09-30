cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
YCBD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 192,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,073. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.17.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period.
YCBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.
