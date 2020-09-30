cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

YCBD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 192,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,073. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period.

YCBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

