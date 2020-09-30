Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $21.28 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.25 or 0.05273217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

