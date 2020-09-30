Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 311,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,108. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $890.47 million, a PE ratio of -344.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 96.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $569,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 243.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 169.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 883.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 128,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

