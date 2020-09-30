Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON CWR opened at GBX 561 ($7.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $961.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.67. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 536.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 464.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Stephen James Callaghan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £1,016,000 ($1,327,583.95).

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

