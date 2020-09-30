Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.21. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Don O’connell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 315,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 127,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $97,052.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,847.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 204,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

