Chesnara (LON:CSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesnara (LON:CSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Chesnara has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 7.65 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Chesnara news, insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

