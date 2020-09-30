Chimpion Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.69 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $563,878.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00008940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00270670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00092210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01599308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00179430 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

