China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 32,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,771. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

