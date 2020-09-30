China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter worth $714,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $35.60.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.