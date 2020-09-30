ChronoCoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

