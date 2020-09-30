Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend payment by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.