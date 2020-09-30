City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Posts Earnings Results

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4.52) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:CPC traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 57.87 ($0.76). 83,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,247. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million and a PE ratio of 26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.61. City Pub Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.43 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215.70 ($2.82).

In other news, insider Clive Watson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £23,450 ($30,641.58).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

About City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

