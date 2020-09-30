CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CKX remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

