CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CKX remained flat at $$10.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit