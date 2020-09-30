CoinUs Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $211,448.47 and approximately $83.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

