Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Confederation Minerals Ltd (CVE:CFM)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49.

Confederation Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CFM)

Confederation Minerals Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold projects. It holds a 70% interest in the Newman Todd project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario; and a 35% interest in certain other claims adjacent to the Newman Todd project.

