Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050327 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,797.22 or 0.99884918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001626 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

