Contentos Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Contentos has a market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.75 or 0.05269524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033409 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,078,149 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

