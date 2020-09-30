Contrasting DermTech (DMTK) & The Competition

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DermTech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DermTech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DermTech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 264 888 1176 87 2.45

DermTech currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.10%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 12.37%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -4.25 DermTech Competitors $876.94 million $44.64 million 92.70

DermTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DermTech rivals beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.