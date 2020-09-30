Contrasting NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (NYSE:OVCHY)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 2.76% 5.66% 0.32% OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 29.27% 10.40% 1.01%

This table compares NatWest Group and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $22.45 billion 0.73 $4.52 billion $0.66 4.08 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $12.20 billion 2.19 $3.57 billion $1.64 7.66

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NatWest Group and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

NatWest Group beats OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; reward accounts and cards, as well as credit and business cards; personal, car, home improvement, debt consolidation, holiday, and wedding loans; overdrafts; mortgages; investments; trade finance; payment services; business services; and insurance products. It also provides wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset and project finance, and offshore banking services; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

