Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $27.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBP. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $268,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 5,010,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

