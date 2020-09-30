Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $209.37 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00050327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $209.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,797.22 or 0.99884918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001626 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,549,374 coins and its circulating supply is 203,764,771 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.