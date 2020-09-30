Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,768,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 555.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 105,750 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

